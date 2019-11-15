Home

Fish vendors welcome suspension of seasonal ban

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
August 8, 2020 7:50 am
Vendors at the Suva Fish Market have welcomed the suspension on the ban of Kawakawa and Donu. [File Photo]

Vendors at the Suva Fish Market have welcomed the suspension on the ban of Kawakawa and Donu.

Suva Fish Vendors Association President Samu Maraiwai says the ban which kicked in two months ago saw a major decrease in their sales.

Maraiwai says customers were already mindful about their spending due to the implication of COVID-19 and the ban has made it even hard for vendors to earn an income.

He says the two varieties of fish is a major go for customers and he thanked the government for considering their plight during this difficult time.

“Most Kawakawa buyers they are absent from this market because of the ban and we feel it, we feel it here on the sales, we feel that most of our customers are not arriving here to buy fish.”

The lifting of the seasonal ban is for this year only and the Ministry of Fisheries is urging the fishermen to be mindful of their catch to ensure the two species are not exploited.

