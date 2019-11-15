Fish vendors expand services for extra cash

Fish markets were a buzz this morning as Fijians rushed to get their bundle today, to avoid the last minute rush for tomorrow’s Mothers’ Day celebration.

With vendors now expanding their service by cleaning the fish for its customers, they have recorded an increase in income.

Speaking to FBC News, Keyasi Radovu who’s been selling fish for the past six years says many fish lovers are willing to spend a few extra bucks, to avoid the hassle of cleaning it at home.

“If customers want their fish cleaned as well, I also offer that service for an extra three dollars. This makes it easier for our customers when they take the fish home.”

This service has been welcomed by many customers like Penioni recognizing this as mutually beneficial service.

“I think cleaning the fish before taking it home is a great idea. Firstly, it helps a lot when we take it home – there’s no extra work in cleaning it. Secondly, it helps the vendors as well with an extra three dollars given this current crisis that we’re in.”

Some customers on the other hand are adamant of cleaning their own fish, just to add a personal touch to the activities planned for Mothers’ Day.

Many vendors are counting their lucky stars, saying there has been minimal impact on their business due to the current crisis.

Some young boys and girls who are cleaning the fish for the customers were too shy to come on camera, but have welcomed the new opportunity to earn some income for themselves.