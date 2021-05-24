Fish still safe to consume

The ecological effect of acid rain in Fiji over the past few days has not been as destructive as claimed by some.

The Ministry of Fisheries is closely monitoring the concentration of sulfur dioxide in the sea and says, for now, fish are still safe to consume.

Sulphur poisoning from volcanic activity can affect marine life, but Minister for Fisheries, Semi Koroilavesau, says the risk of consuming poisonous fish within Fiji waters remains low.

“The acid level or the PH level that is in the water is very quickly diluted into the sea water, so there’s no risk of consuming fish in Fiji.”

Koroilavesau, however, says that aquatic life close to the epicenter of the volcanic eruption in Tonga may be severely disrupted.

“Just closer to the area to the center of the explosive you will find that if there is any harm it will be within those area”

Volcanic activity can still impact the food chain, and Authorities say they will continue to monitor the progress of sulfuric acid and advise accordingly.