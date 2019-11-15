‘Fish Smart’ campaign to help sustain marine resources

The 4FJ movement has launched its “Fish Smart” campaign to promote best fishing practices and help communities sustainably meet their food and income needs from the sea.

The campaign aims to help Fiji’s fish species and critters thrive and ensure ocean sustainability for future generations.

Minister for Fisheries Semi Koroilavesau says fishing has become difficult in recent years with less catch from the sea that in turns affect people’s livelihood.

“Recent studies revealed that in the 1980s fishers would fish for a maximum of two hours to feed an entire village. By 2000, this scenario has changed as fishers spend longer hours to catch fish that meet individual household needs”.

The Minister adds this is also affecting Fijians who depend on fishing for an income.

In many cases, our communities spend more time and money on fuel to catch fish to provide for basic livelihood. Fiji’s demand for fish through the years has increased.

Non-Governmental Organizations and relevant stakeholders will be collaborating to support coastal communities to manage coastal and marine resources.

As part of the campaign, booklet with all current legal fish sizes will be distributed and a mobile app is also under development to assist in the distribution and collecting relevant information.