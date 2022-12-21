Fish in high demand this festive season

As the holiday season approaches, people prepare the best set of meals for their families to celebrate Christmas and the New Year.

Fish is a must-have for many families as it is a delicacy in Fiji.

A majority of vendors at the Suva Fish Market say this is a time when fish is in high demand.

A few of the fish vendors have travelled far to meet the demand in the capital.

27-year-old Sepesa Ledua, travelled from Labasa to sell his catch in Suva.

Ledua says it is a much anticipated time to sell every year.

“A lot of people are buying fish. It is always a selling product. This time, the sale is really good as people are stocking up for Christmas.”

He says in a week, they can make a minimum of $5,000 or up to $10,000.

As only a few days remain till Christmas, customer spending habits on fish have dramatically escalated as people stock up for the celebration.

This, in turn, has made fishermen and owners of fish-selling businesses happy.