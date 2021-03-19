FIS records an increase in applications for land surveys

The Fiji Institute of Surveyors Council has noted an increase in the number of applications received by people to get their lands surveyed.

Council Vice President Jiten Singh, says these applications came in numbers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Singh says there are many people out there who have been given the land and they have not finished the due process.

Article continues after advertisement



[Council Vice President Jiten Singh]

He says many people are getting a surveyor and acquiring their leases.

“We found that there been a significant increase in the number of people looking to get their land surveyed, I think what has happened is that people have time on their hand now and they know at least we can get our land surveyed and get our leases all in order while they are waiting for other things to happen.”

Council member, Dinesh Narayan says business was low during the start of the pandemic, however with things starting to get back to normal, the surveyors were least affected.

“One thing we have noticed is that people are coming to us for their surveys mostly it has been a bit slow in December. I have opened my business during COVID last year and we have been surviving. So we have got equipment’s we have got vehicles we have got software’s.”

Narayan says the pandemic did not have a negative effect on the surveying business.