First witness takes stand in Nasikasika murder trial

Nitesh Sharma

The first state witness took the stand in the case against lawyer Amrit Sen, who faces multiple serious charges, including the alleged murder of John Rusiate, also known as John Pelo, in June 2022.

Sen is charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, one count of conspiracy, seven counts of acts intended to cause grievous harm, two counts of criminal intimidation, one count of assault causing actual bodily harm, and one count of damaging property.

Co-accused Sumendra Chandra and Muqtadeer Saif Kaiyum also appeared in court.

Chandra faces charges of conspiracy and assault causing actual bodily harm, while Kaiyum is charged with conspiracy.

State witness Nitesh Sharma testified that on June 5, 2022, Sen’s vehicle got stuck at the Korotari River crossing, in Nasikasika outside Labasa and while waiting for a tractor to pull the vehicle out, another vehicle driven by Chotu Lal arrived with his family at the crossing.

According to Sharma, Lal asked for the vehicle to be moved, but Sen, who was allegedly intoxicated, began swearing.

Sharma told the court he attempted to calm Sen but was unsuccessful.

He further testified that Sen picked up stones and appeared ready to throw them at Lal, causing fear among the family.

The trial continues this week and is expected to run for a month, with several key witnesses scheduled to give evidence.

