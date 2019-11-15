First TC Harold relief team returns home

The first group of government officials who were deployed to the disaster affected areas in the Eastern Division returned to Suva today.

Minister for Disaster Management, Inia Seruiratu conveyed his appreciation to the officers, and the people of Fiji for reaching out to those who were severely affected by Tropical Cyclone Harold.

Seruiratu says this is not over yet and they are looking forward to sending another deployment next week.

Article continues after advertisement

He joined the Director National Disaster Management Office and other personnel from the National Emergency Operations Centre to welcome the officials back.

The team was commended for their efforts who carried out Detail Damage Assessments and distributed food ration and relief items to the affected area.

The latest survey indicates that 635 homes across the country were destroyed by TC Harold, with over 2,100 sustaining damage.