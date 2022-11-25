First shelter for street dwellers in Fiji

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Rosy Akbar at the St Vincent de Paul Home [Source: Fijian Government]

Fijians who do not have a home due to certain circumstances will now be able to have a proper shelter to sleep in.

This is after the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation and St Vincent de Paul Homes signed a Memorandum of Agreement yesterday.

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Rosy Akbar, says the St Vincent de Paul Home has been contracted for the professional management of the home for this fiscal year with the care for residents.

As per the agreement, St Vincent de Paul Homes will receive $100,000 under the new Grants to Organizations Assisting Psycho-Social and Street Dwellers for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

Minister Akbar says they have taken a holistic approach and are strengthening social welfare programs that provide preventative and responsive to vulnerable families, and street beggars.

She also says that implementing strategies and programs will reduce poverty and vulnerability in Fiji.