News

First responders depart Suva tonight

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
January 20, 2022 4:50 pm
National Disaster Management Minister, Inia Seruiratu [right] with New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji, Charlotte Darlow

First responders will depart Suva tonight for various islands affected by storm surges following the volcanic eruption in Tonga last week.

These responders from various arms of government and non-government organizations have been divided into teams to assess the extent of damage and collate information on essentials and relief items that are most needed by Fijians in those areas.

These are mostly islands in the Lau group, as well as other islands in the Eastern Division.

Article continues after advertisement

National Disaster Management Minister, Inia Seruiratu, says the support rendered by external partners has been unprecedented, particularly during this time of uncertainty.

“New Zealand has particularly been one of the major partners for Fiji on the Disaster Risk Management front. Your partnership has allowed us to meet targets set out in the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction and in our National Disaster Risk Reduction Policy.”

Meanwhile, the NDMO today received various communications tool kits donated by the New Zealand government.

New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji, Charlotte Darlow, says today’s handover is a testament to good relations between the two countries.

“This will really re-inforce that at times of crisis when you are wanting to communicate. Being able to talk to teams in the field, really your first line of respond to be informed on the communities need on the ground. And we are absolutely delighted to be part of that partnership with Fiji.”

The provision of redundant communication is imperative to assist NDMO with emergency preparedness and planning.

Over $40,000 was used to procure this communication equipment.JN/ku

