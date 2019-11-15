Home

First registration using Mobile e-Passport system

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
July 25, 2020 8:15 am

The Department of Immigration has undertaken its first local registration on its new mobile e-passport system.

The Department registered Ratu Drugucava Manoa Bosevakaturaga, who is currently admitted at the CWM Hospital and is scheduled to undertake further medical treatment in New Zealand.

Through the assistance of the Department, Ratu Drugucava was able to register his biometrics for his e-passport application at the Hospital.

The Department has three mobile e-passport systems, one of which was launched in Australia last year to assist Fijians with their passport applications. The remaining two are with the Department of Immigration.

Ratu Drugucava’s mother, Salanieta Adilele could not contain her excitement and said the Department saved them the extra cost of running around for her son’s passport.

The introduction of mobile kits is primarily to accommodate persons with disabilities or for cases such as that of Ratu Drugucava.

The mobile system is part of the Department of Immigration’s e-Passport Project and the government’s digital transformation initiative.

To date, the Department has issued 34,000 e-passports since its rollout in September 2019.

