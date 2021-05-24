First Phase of Veiuto Court Complex opened

Chief Justice Kamal Kumar says an impartial, fair and efficient judiciary is the cornerstone of a democratic society.

He made the comments while officially opening the first Phase of the Veiuto Court Complex after renovation.

Justice Kumar told the Judges, Magistrates, lawyers and dignitaries present at the event that the Judiciary is committed to improving its facilities and installing modernized technology

Article continues after advertisement

He adds the court complex was to open in 2020 or 2021, however, this was disrupted due to the pandemic.

“Installation of online file system will lead to implementation of decentralization management system this would, in turn, reduce the time taken to resolve cases filed in the courts. The sole purpose of development of quality facilities and modern technology is to provide fair and impartial access to justice to all people in Fiji.”

Chief Justice Kumar also highlighted that the Supreme Court sessions will also commence after a lapse of two years with three sessions per year

He acknowledged the Magistrates and Judges who made sure that the public who were in urgent need were not denied access to justice during the lockdowns due to COVID-19.