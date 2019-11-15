First Home Ownership Initiative grant no longer on offer

The Home Ownership Initiative Grant for this financial year is closed.

Minister for Housing Premila Kumar says this is the result of their budget for the program been fully utilized.

Kumar says 450 households have benefited from the Home Ownership Initiative in the first six months of this financial year (2019/2020) representing $4.9 million against a budget of $5.5 million.

Article continues after advertisement

Of this, 66 applicants were from the Fiji National Provident Fund Mataqali scheme with a payout of $990,000.

The scheme was launched as an extension of the Home Ownership program in 2018.

The Minister also highlights that applications were processed strictly on a first come first serve basis and that a further 143 applications are currently being processed to be paid from within the Ministry’s Budget.

Kumar says those unsuccessful applications this financial year could reapply in the next budget cycle for 2020/2021.

More than 2,550 Fijian families have been assisted under the First Home Ownership Initiative since its inception in 2014, an overall investment of $22.7 million.

Kumar says the First Home Purchase Grant and First Land Purchase Grant are supportive approaches the government is taking to encourage Fijians to own a home.

The First Home Ownership Initiative is directly managed by the Ministry of Housing and Community Development.

Under the programme, households with an annual income of less than $50,000 are entitled to receive a $15,000 grant to build their home or $10,000 to purchase their first home.

In the 2018/2019 financial year, this assistance was extended to those with an annual household income threshold of $50,000 – $100,000 and the entitlement is for $10,000 for construction and $5,000 for the purchase of their first home.

The First Land Purchase programme was introduced in the 2018/19 budget.

Applicants with an annual household income of $50,000 and below, qualify for this assistance to purchase their land through ITLTB and the Ministry of Lands.

The maximum grant assistance is $10,000.

Successful applicants must meet all requirements as laid out in a strict criterion, and the final recommendations are made by a committee that includes representation from the Ministry of

Housing and Community Development, Ministry of Economy and the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service.