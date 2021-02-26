First home grants to continue in next budget

The government will continue to fund the first home purchase grant scheme in the new financial year.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says funding in the current budget has been exhausted, but they will be redeploying new funds for the grant scheme to continue.

From 294 approved applications 183 were for new home construction.

“Approvals that had already been approved but have not been funded because the funds that we had allocated, it was such a huge demand has been used up but we have decided to redeploy funds so all those applications please be rest assured that within this financial year we’ll also fund those applications that have been approved but are yet to be funded.”

The minister highlights that building new homes is good for the economy as it creates a spillover effect and provides job opportunities.

He says the government’s objective is to increase home-ownership in Fiji.