First FIR Commanding Officer completes ORC

Lieutenant-Colonel Netani Kaukimoce has completed an operational check in Baghdad.

The Commanding Officer of the First Battalion Fiji Infantry Regiment, Fiji Batt-23, serving under the United Nations Mission Assistance in Iraq (UNAMI) completed his two weeks of Operational Readiness Check (ORC) with a parade at Tamimi Camp, Baghdad.

The CO thanked the troops for their efforts in the readiness check and was impressed with the standard displayed by each individual during his rounds.

Article continues after advertisement



Lt-Col Kaukimoce. [Source: RFMF/ Facebook]

Lt-Col Kaukimoce reminded them of the importance of maintaining discipline and RFMF values so as to fulfil the objectives of their mission in Iraq, that is, to secure and protect UNAMI assets and facilities in order for the UN to achieve its mandate.

In addition, he encouraged the troops to familiarize themselves with his newly released Command directive, intent, values, and theme.

Also during the parade, the Commanding Officer assigned key appointments and saw the promotion of individuals to meet the battalion’s organizational needs.