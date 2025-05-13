First Fijian graduate from Berklee College of Music

From software engineering student to music therapy graduate, 29-year-old Zen Waqavonovono has etched his name in the history books as being the first Fijian to attend and graduate from Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

After returning to Fiji in 2015, he joined his friends in forming the local band 4 Quarters, which helped shape his love and skill for music.

Encouraged by their support and his family’s backing, Zen took a leap and applied to Berklee in 2019 and got accepted.

In 2024, Zen completed his studies, earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Music, majoring in Music Therapy with minors in Psychology and Music & Health.

His time at Berklee was marked by excellence including eight consecutive Dean’s List awards and multiple accolades for performance and clinical work.

As part of his training, he worked with people with autism, developmental disabilities, and stroke recovery patients. Zen now interns at the Community Music Center of Boston and aims to earn his credentials as a certified music therapist.

He hopes to return to Fiji one day to bring music therapy home and inspire others to follow their own paths even if it means breaking the mold.

