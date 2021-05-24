Home

First female to lead Fiji Bureau of Statistics

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
December 31, 2021 11:53 am
Maria Talei Divuyaliyali Musudroka [Source: Fijian Government]

A new acting Chief Executive Officer has been appointed for the Fiji Bureau of Statistics.

Maria Talei Divuyaliyali Musudroka is the first female acting Chief Executive of FBOS and brings with her over 20 years of experience from both the private and public sectors.

She has been with the FBOS for the last ten years.

She has vast experience in statistical compilation, analysis and reporting, strategic management and public administration.

During her 10-year career at FBOS, she has been actively involved in the conduct of the national Census, Household Income and Expenditure Survey, Employment and Unemployment Survey and compilation and reporting of various economic and social statistics.

Musudroka has a Master of Arts in Development Studies, Post Graduate Diploma in Development Studies and a Bachelor of Arts in Management and Public Administration and Demography Population Studies.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says they look forward to working closely with the Bureau under her leadership, particularly through national effort to improve the socio-economic standing of all Fijians.

Sayed-Khaiyum says they count on reliable statistical information to equitably implement policies such as subsidized water and electricity, the poverty benefit scheme, social pension scheme, disability allowance, the child protection allowances, the food voucher programme for rural pregnant women, and subsidized bus fares for the elderly and those living with disabilities.

It also includes the historic payout of unemployment benefits for those in the informal sector, food rations, and the subsidized treatment at private general practitioner clinics provided by the government.

