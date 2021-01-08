First fatality at sea

A 42-year-old man has died following an accident at sea along the Navula Passage in Momi Bay this morning.
Police says the deceased was a passenger in a fishing boat which allegedly collided with a pilot boat carrying two other men.
The man died on the spot while the other four victims were treated and sent home.
Police investigations continue.
