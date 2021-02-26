First-ever Satellite Community WIFI launched

Fiji’s first-ever Satellite Community WIFI has been launched in Nakavika village, Namosi today, pioneering the innovation of broadband services in the country.

The village is located in the interior of Namosi and villagers now have internet connectivity.

Vodafone Chief Marketing Officer, Rajnesh Prasad, says the Satellite Community WIFI is a drive for innovation and equal connectivity, breaking barriers of locality.

Prasad says in light of the current COVID crisis, we may be socially distanced, however, the new service makes us socially engaged.

Namosi Provincial Administrator, Laisenia Tui, says they’ve waited too long for such services to allow them to engage outside of their community.

The Head Teacher of Nakavika Primary School, Luse Kacilala, says travelling to Suva or Namosi Secondary School to get internet connection and update school information will now be an issue of the past.

Vodafone says they have received requests from other communities for installation of the Satellite Community WIFI.

The launch is not just the first for Fiji but also for the region.