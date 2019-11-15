First ever plant health lab launched

A new plant health laboratory was launched today to support the agriculture sector.

The first of its kind lab in the Pacific will be managed by the Pacific Community.

It will be classified at Biosecurity Containment Level 3 which will develop controls for emerging biosecurity threats including pests and diseases.

Article continues after advertisement

While launching the lab, Pacific Community Deputy Director Audrey Aumua says this will help farmers fight invasive species.

“The new Plant Health Laboratory and its role it will help us build long term health solutions, longer-term sustainable solutions. This laboratory will have the capacity the support the wide range and diversity of the Agriculture sector in the Pacific.”

The plant health lab enables SPC Scientists to study various pests and diseases requiring a high level of biosecurity containment such as insects, fungi, viruses, and bacteria.

It will also provide regional importation, hosting and containment of a wider range of biological agents such as natural pests and fungus into Fiji.