First ever Labasa Market day a success

Hundreds of people were part of Labasa’s first ever Botanical Garden Market Day.

Footprints Events Coordinator Jackson Tuvici says there has been overwhelming response, with many wanting the Market day to become a monthly event.

Tuvici says the first market day has exposed unique talent in the North.

Article continues after advertisement

“We found out that there wasn’t any platform to expose these talents so that is the whole reason why we came up with this events page which started to form this events group and we gave a platform to the people of the North to expose their talents.”

He says they were encouraged with the great response from people living in the North as well as the great turnout.

The Botanical Garden Market Day will now be a monthly affair.