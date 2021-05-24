First-ever Greenhouse Coworking launched

Fiji’s first full-service virtual and in-person coworking community, Greenhouse Coworking, was launched in Suva yesterday.

The Greenhouse Studio was created in 2014 to find creative solutions that can inspire real change in communities and among people.

The same conviction has led Greenhouse together with partners like the Market Development Fiji to launch Greenhouse Coworking.

Founder, Ronna Sekiguchi, says with a combined $250, 000 investment, the GCo will allow people from around the Pacific to converge and collaborate to solve the region’s biggest challenges.

“This space is that manifestation of the creative hub. We’ve seen coworking spaces in different countries and we knew that this is something that could really support small businesses like ours in Fiji.”

Sekiguchi says the amenities will help them support MSMEs, startups and consultants in the current economic climate to move forward.