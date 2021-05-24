First cyclone expected by December

Fiji can expect its first cyclone for the upcoming season by late December.

Director, Fiji Meteorological Office, Terry Atalifo says they anticipate most of the cyclones to approach from the Northwest quadrant, which is from the Mamanuca and Yasawa area.

He says Fiji can expect three cyclones for the next season, with at least one to two predicted to be severe.

“Cyclone to approach us from the Yasawa and Mamanuca group, but that does not mean it won’t make landfall to Vanua Levu, so it’s very similar to the last season, most of the cyclone approaches us from the northwest quadrant.”

Atalifo reiterates the need for people to be prepared.

He says the intensity of storms cannot be underestimated hence the need to be cyclone ready.

Fiji’s cyclone season is from mid-November to mid-April.