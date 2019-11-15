First combined support group activity for people with RHD

People living with Rheumatic Heart Disease and their family members successfully participated in the first educational and awareness program this week.

The program was based on the importance of adherence to secondary antibiotic prophylaxis to prevent further heart damage.

The program jointly organized by the Samabula and Raiwaqa Health Centers in collaboration with KOICA provided an opportunity for people with RHD to get together and familiarize themselves with the medical staff.

RHD Liaison Nurse at Raiwaqa Health Centre, Sweta Kapoor highlighted that it was important to recreate bonding between people who are struggling with the same disease.

Deepa Prasad also a RHD nurse at Samabula Health Centre highlighted that through this program, they are able to educate patients and their care givers on the importance of adherence to benzathine penicillin and clinical reviews as the most vulnerable age group is 5–15-years-old.

Rheumatic Heart Disease is a chronic and infectious disease and is one of the common concerns to Fiji’s public health.

According to the Ministry of Health statistics, one out of fifty children in every classroom suffers from RHD.