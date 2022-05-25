First batch of refunds for Lagilagi Housing paid

The Ministry of Housing has approved the first batch of refunds to Fijians who applied for the Lagilagi Housing Units.

Minister for Housing, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says payment in excess of $66,000 has been processed and paid to Fijians who have applied for a refund of their hard-earned money they paid to the People’s Community Network for Lagilagi Housing Units in Jittu Estate, Suva.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the refunds are paid through the Fijian government initiative announced in the 2021/2022 revised National Budget, where the government committed $2.27 million for the refund scheme.

Article continues after advertisement

“We would like to urge anybody that has not applied, you can still send it in because the extension still stands. Those who have applied, please be patient as we are going through the verification process, and then you’ll have your refund.”

The Fijian Government granted PCN over $12 million with a land lease of 99 years to build 153 homes, together with a community hall and a kindergarten, which were not delivered to the people as promised.

The government had taken action to ensure that the people who suffered as a result of PCN’s actions have their money returned.

Applications for refunds under this initiative closed on May 20 this year, however, the government is extending the deadline for those who haven’t applied.