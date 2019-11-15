First batch of PEUMP scholarship recipients graduate

Fifty-three marine and fisheries officials from around the Pacific region are now eligible for graduation.

They are the first batch of the University of the South Pacific and Pacific European Union Marine Partnerships Project scholarship recipients.

Over half of the 53 students are women.

Twenty-seven PEUMP scholarship recipients completed the Certificate IV in Coastal Fisheries and Aquaculture Compliance, while a further 26 fisheries personnel across the region received PEUMP scholarships for Certificate IV in Training and Assessment enabling participants to become effective certified trainers in their respective agencies.

The training targeted fisheries compliance officers across the Pacific ACP Countries to equip them with the highly complex and evolving technical knowledge and skills required to effectively perform their duties.

Scholarship recipient, Jacqueline Nalomaca, says it is not easy as a female fisheries officer to enforce rules and regulations when dealing with fishermen, but the course ensured gender balance.

Nalomaca says it is a great achievement given the dominance of male fisheries officers.
























