First batch of Inflation Mitigation payment begins

[File Photo]

The first batch of payments for the $180 inflation mitigation assistance has started with approximately 210,000 Fijians to be paid by next Monday.

Approximately 9,000 Government pensioners and After Care beneficiaries will be paid today.

Permanent Secretary for Economy, Shiri Gounder says the payout will be approximately $38 million for this phase.

Gounder says approximately 100, 000 parents with children in schools below Year 13 will be paid tomorrow.

The Permanent Secretary says close to 90,000 social welfare recipients and 13,000 tertiary students will receive their payment by Monday.

Gounder says more applications are still being received through the digital platform and through Legal Aid Offices and the schools.

Qualifying Fijians under this category will get paid on September 15 as announced earlier.

A total of $60 million has been allocated for this in the 2022/2023 Budget.

Applications are still open.