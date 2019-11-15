First batch of grievances brought by flight attendants heard

The first batch of the employment grievances brought by former Fiji Airways flight attendants who were terminated in May, were dealt with at the Nadi Employment Relations Tribunal today.

12 grievances were today heard by Aleem Shah.

Fiji Airways lawyers Devanesh Sharma and Gul Fatima applied by way of a motion to consolidate the employment grievances and to stay all of them until certain preliminary issues are resolved.

Article continues after advertisement

The preliminary issues revolve around whether the employees had followed proper procedures at the time they had lodged their employment grievances with the Mediation Services.

Jon Apted who is representing the terminated flight attendants stated that altogether there were more than 236 grievances reported.

The matter has been adjourned to the 23rd of November for mention when directions will be given relating to the preliminary issues.

It is hoped that by the next hearing all of the grievances that are currently with the Mediation Services will be processed and referred to the Employment Relations Tribunal.

On the 25th of May, 775 staff members of Fiji Airways were given termination letters.

The majority of those terminated are the national airline’s cabin crew, an estimated 400 staff.