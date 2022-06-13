First all-female crew set off on first fishing trip

Opening career pathways and providing equal opportunities for women is critical in today’s work environment, to boost productivity.

This is the focus of a world-first initiative that sees an all-female deck crew set off on their first fishing trip on a tuna long line vessel today.

Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency Director-General, Doctor Manu Tupou-Roosen says women are pioneers, charting a new direction for the Pacific and the world by challenging the status quo.

The eight female crew on board will be out at sea over the next 10 days.

She adds women working on fishing vessels are rare, due to socio-cultural beliefs, family obligations, and lack of skills and experience.

“To see an all-female crew loading ice, to see a female first officer, a female engineer and a female bosun, to see real progress in our shared goal of increasing female employment in the Tuna harvesting sector.”

SeaQuest Chief Executive, Brett Haywood says this is the first cohort of women undertaking a nine to 10-day training trip.

He adds the other two cohorts of women will undertake similar training over the next six months.

“They will learn things such as how to become familiar with the vessel, safety training, train on long-line fishing technique and how to handle the catch to maximize the quality.”

This initiative is a collaboration between SeaQuest Fiji and the PIFFA to begin addressing some of the issues creating the sizable gender imbalance in the Pacific tuna industry.

