News

First all-female crew set off on first fishing trip

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected]

June 13, 2022 11:19 am

Opening career pathways and providing equal opportunities for women is critical in today’s work environment, to boost productivity.

This is the focus of a world-first initiative that sees an all-female deck crew set off on their first fishing trip on a tuna long line vessel today.

Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency Director-General, Doctor Manu Tupou-Roosen says women are pioneers, charting a new direction for the Pacific and the world by challenging the status quo.

Article continues after advertisement


The eight female crew on board will be out at sea over the next 10 days.

She adds women working on fishing vessels are rare, due to socio-cultural beliefs, family obligations, and lack of skills and experience.

“To see an all-female crew loading ice, to see a female first officer, a female engineer and a female bosun, to see real progress in our shared goal of increasing female employment in the Tuna harvesting sector.”

SeaQuest Chief Executive, Brett Haywood says this is the first cohort of women undertaking a nine to 10-day training trip.

He adds the other two cohorts of women will undertake similar training over the next six months.

“They will learn things such as how to become familiar with the vessel, safety training, train on long-line fishing technique and how to handle the catch to maximize the quality.”

This initiative is a collaboration between SeaQuest Fiji and the PIFFA to begin addressing some of the issues creating the sizable gender imbalance in the Pacific tuna industry.

There are eight female crew on board who will be out at sea over the next 10 days.

Ratu Suliano had moved to Suva: witness

Prime Fiji convicted, ceases operations

First all-female crew set off on first fishing trip

Minister’s words were inappropriate: DPP

Solo Mara’s case adjourned

Japanese Government to handover special bus

Credible and balanced agreement is vital: Koya

Grant to boost Fiji’s Education Sector plans

Debt repayment paused during COVID-19: TSLS

Women farmers thrive

Maintenance a priority for FRA

Russia destroys bridge over Ukrainian river, cutting escape route

Sowakula makes All Blacks squad

Team Fiji athletes reminded to stay safe

Tonys Latest: Show starts; Ferguson wins 1st acting award

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to announce 'minor' Cabinet reshuffle

Ukraine, U.S.-China relations dominate Asia security meeting

Evidence shows widespread use of cluster munitions in Kharkiv

Britney Spears marries Sam Asghari: Racy wedding party look revealed

QatarEnergy signs deal with TotalEnergies

Senate moves towards limited gun control measures

Rebranded McDonald's restaurants are unveiled in Russia

With ‘Jurassic World 3,’ dinosaurs rule again at box office

Big test for Macron in vote hit by low turnout

India destroys houses after religious riots

FCEF commends retailers

PA and SODELPA confident of political influence

Second Farebrother chance for Nadroga

Russia destroys bridge over Ukrainian river, cutting escape route

Paper denies outing actress amid storm of criticism

Defence lawyer to open case in Ratu Suliano’s trial

Teacher to face court over sexual assault charges

Kikau scores in Panthers big win

Football's five subs rule may stay

Ukraine war: Chemical plant hit as fighting rages in Severodonetsk

Maiganiya wins Muslim IDC after penalty kicks

Tutuvili on fire in Ron Massey Cup

Separation of powers must be maintained: Clarke

Decline in leptospirosis and dengue cases

Storm star Kaufusi charged

Umbrella fails to help thief

IPEF could answer present-day challenges

4402 COVID-19 cases in NZ today, 9 deaths reported

Our job is to work for the people: COMPOL

Vunivalu set for Wallabies debut

Man, 50, dies in motor vehicle accident

Lupe Fiasco, 6lack highlight Apple Music Juneteenth playlist

Maiganiya to face Lautoka in IDC final

Cane farmers need to work together

Former champs clash in FSSRL U-19 quarter-final

Ali meets with WTO to discuss Trade Policy Review

Navajo mystery series ‘Dark Winds’ seeks true storytelling

Tens of thousands rally for stricter US gun laws

Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war

Fifth loss for Silktails

Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff’s next titled Baap

Britney Spears had panic attack before tying the knot

Semi-finals confirmed for Muslim IDC

England bottom after draw with Italy, Hungary holds Germany

Anurag Basu reveals doctors said he had two weeks to live

Brave Broncos win without stars

Russia hands out passports in occupied Ukraine cities

Footage of women attacked in restaurant sparks outrage

US judge dismisses rape lawsuit against Ronaldo

Health workers joining other sectors

Bank’s participation in digital platforms is low: AG

SODELPA not moved by Ratu Naiqama’s influence: Gavoka

Fonex Fiji opens new MHCC outlet

Australia to pay $585m settlement to French firm

China calls COVID ‘lab leak’ theory a lie after WHO report

Blues win thriller to reach Super Rugby final

Ice cool Mociu kicks Nadi to victory

Tailevu falls at home

Another win in the bag for Bua

FRCS focuses on debt management

Health Ministry acknowledges blood donors

Vanua urged to invest in their children’s education

PM opens new Nadrau Primary School

FSSRL Soqoiwasa Trophy heads to the Highlands

CEA to create election awareness

5202 COVID-19 cases in NZ today, 8 deaths reported

QVS and RKS win rugby league titles

Justin Bieber's face partially paralysed due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome

China’s military activity around Taiwan threatens region: US

Increasing freight costs is not unique to Fiji: Koya

Sau Bay Resort reopens after two years

AG emphasizes on affordable financing

IUCN prepares for Ocean conference

Exciting finish for Sheraton Classics

Muslim IDC quarterfinals confirmed

Britney Spears marries Asghari

US lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel

We’re ready to defend the Farebrother:Politini

Tamaya and Suva on a mission

Car insurer may have to pay $5m after woman contracts STI in a vehicle

Russia's new version of McDonald's unveils logo

Begg and Varavu impresses in Digicel Muslim IDC

Cowboys continue finals march

UK's most wanted woman jailed over fraud

Ruined city at risk of major cholera outbreak

FRA to address traffic congestion

FRCS introduces student services on TPOS

Cyber Food launches new mobile app

Women still face challenges

Four shootings across Auckland, three within two hours

Crusaders' defence holds off Chiefs

Sue Barker to step down as Wimbledon presenter after 2022 tournament

Jamie Chung chose surrogacy due to career concerns

China and Cambodia break ground at naval base in show of 'iron-clad' relations

Kourtney Kardashian annoyed by how 'The Kardashians' edited her engagement

Police knew of injured at Texas school while waiting

DPP out of context: Akbar

Funding of policies will depend on taxes: Rabuka

We have regrouped: Tuifagalele

Monkeypox can reach Fiji says Dr. Fong

CWM MRI machine suffers technical glitches

Karan qualifies for second Commonwealth Games event

Business confidence slowly returning: Patel

Four local players in Bati Pacific Test squad

Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck announce new joint album, ’18′

Thailand decriminalizes cannabis

Tourism earnings for March quarter looks promising

Trump accused of 'attempted coup'

Grammys add new categories, including songwriter of the year

Fiji Finals in August

6297 new community cases, no update on deaths

‘Fierce’ battles in Severodonetsk

Vuki out for Nadi

Pan-coronavirus vaccine could be on market in a year's time - vaccinologist

Tight competition at Digicel Muslim IDC

Millions owed to TSLS, as FRCS now involved

More than 200 children withdrawn from child labour

RKS eyes clean sweep

Jacinda Ardern talks China, 501s on Australian breakfast TV

'Chrisley Knows Best' to air as planned after stars' convictions

First start for Kalounivale

Inconsistent reporting by Turaga ni Koro is a concern

Cakaudrove next for unbeaten Bua

YouTube accused of failing to tackle fake Elon Musk livestream scams

Meta unfriends FB ticker in final farewell to Facebook era

Rabuka wants Ratu Naiqama in PA camp

Tsunami siren test at 2pm

Women Leaders meeting breaking barriers

Britney Spears’ ex-husband crashes California wedding site

WHO ‘open to any and all scientific evidence’

90.6 percent eligible population above 12-years fully vaccinated

PNG sale does not affect Fiji

Ministry notes downward trend in COVID cases

Britons Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner sentenced to death

Robust discussions held at Education Minister’s Conference

More Fijians to be employed in Australia

Aspen Medical international team visits Lautoka and Ba Hospitals

Japan reopens to tourists - but with strict rules

Cooper new Trade Commissioner for North America

Lomaiviti Provincial Council urged to clear debt

Team Fiji wins relay gold at Oceania meet

Trooper wounded in Maryland shooting, multiple victims

Wall St drops as investor jitters climb before CPI data Friday

Pakistan's shock televangelist dies at 50

Kyiv losing up to 200 troops a day - Zelensky aide

Biden’s inflation crunch: Too much shopping — even at beach

Rebel Wilson introduces fans to her new girlfriend

Indonesian navy officers ask for $375,000 to release tanker

Ariana DeBose talks hosting Tony Awards

Outsource Fiji taps into new markets

Queenstown ski fields get first dusting of snow with more on the way

More to do on gender equality: Puna

U.S. weekly jobless near five-month high; labor market still very tight

Jack's of Fiji opens new surf shop 

In Ukraine, an angry voice for a furious generation

Nadi hopes to break losing pattern

Portugal maintains good run

Japan-based Fijians included in Wallabies squad

Lack of consultations hinders chiefly installation process: Qaranivalu

Show respect to taxi drivers: Lal

116 rivers and waterways need work

Climate risk insurance in Pacific Island States

Project to enhance water supply for Bukama Village

Critics praise Disney's 'joyful' first Muslim superhero story

Kaiviti Silktails not affiliated to FNRL

Eurozone interest rates set to rise for first time in 11 years

Sims in action again tonight

3 sentenced to death for fighting on Ukraine’s side

Cosby accuser challenged over timing of trauma, depression

Reports of tornado as storm smashes lower North Island

Plea for Australia to end refugee warehousing in Indonesia

'Joker' director teases sequel

Suva makes 13 changes to starting lineup

Inclusivity for Netball Fiji

No indication from Tui Cakau on whether he will join PA

Three Digicel Muslim IDC matches tonight

Health workers are leaving in numbers

Civil servants operating illegal taxi: Lal

Airline wins culinary award

Khan family ready for harvesting season

Jennifer Lopez and ‘Halftime’ kick off Tribeca Festival

Niue tight lipped but concerned over grounded Taiwanese ship

Desilting to prevent flooding in Nasivi River

Jurassic screens grand finale

'Black Adam' trailer unveils Dwayne Johnson as DC's latest antihero