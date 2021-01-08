First 2021 GOLD FM ROC Market this Sunday

The popular GOLD FM ROC Market will be around for another three years.

This after the signing of an agreement between the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation and organizer Knox Entertainment.

Organizer, Ellana Kalounisiga, says the market has increased by fifty -percent since last year as more small businesses are taking advantage of the market.

Article continues after advertisement

Kalounisiga says the ROC Market has attracted vendors from as far as Nadi and Savusavu.

“Since COVID we’ve seen a lot of market pop-up around Fiji but the ROC has managed to hold it’s own in the market place, it’s unique it’s different, we have a beautiful bunch of vendors.”

She says there is a huge waitlist of vendors waiting to join.

GOLD FM Program Director, Karalaini Koroi, says the Market has helped many Fijians, especially during these trying times.

” We boast about the fact that this is the first market of its kind in the country and the longest as well and it has grown over the years.”

The first ROC Market for this year will be held this Sunday.