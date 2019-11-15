Fireworks sales subdued

The sale of fireworks this year has been subdued for some traders.

General Manager for Mahesh Syndicate Vinay Kumar says they had expected this and brought in limited stock of fireworks.

“There is a very limited amount of range and a limited amount of stock this year. That was expected because nobody back then knew what will happen today. We are very lucky that we can play with crackers and we have got permission to do that.”

Vinay Kumar says the subdued sale was expected as Fijians are still facing the impacts of the pandemic.

Kumar adds Fijians are lucky to be able to celebrate Diwali with their loved ones.

“We couldn’t plan much ahead. We need to plan nine to ten months and when we order fireworks that’s when the pandemic started so nobody knew where we going to be today. we are very fortunate that Fiji is a COVID-19 contained country and we can celebrate Diwali with fireworks.”

The Mineral Resources Department have seen a decrease in the number of importers for fireworks this year.

The lighting of fireworks will only be allowed between 5 pm and 10 pm tomorrow, with an extra two hours on Monday which is the designated public holiday.