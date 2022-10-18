Fireworks prices rockets up

[File Photo]

Consumers should expect to pay more for fireworks this year.

Suva Retailers Association President, Jitesh Patel says this is because of escalating import prices.

However, he says this should not dampen the Diwali spirit as they have seen buyers coming in to buy in stock for the celebrations.

Article continues after advertisement

“The major fireworks sellers like Mahesh Syndicate and New world, Rup’s Big Bear will be selling more come towards the weekend. We know there is a slight increase in the price due to the freight factor which is cargo. The price has gone up but hopefully, people can buy what they want and enjoy Diwali.”

Children under the age of 18 are not allowed to purchase fireworks.

Under the Mineral Resources Department’s legislations, Fijians are allowed to play with fireworks from 5pm to 10pm daily and 5pm to 12midnight during Diwali Day.