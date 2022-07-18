Firewalk ceremony attracts hundreds

[File Photo]

Hindu devotees gathered in the hundreds yesterday to celebrate the 95th firewalk ceremony at the Mariamman Sangam Temple in Howell Road, Suva.

Speaking at the event, Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says annual events are critically important to us as a nation because they bring people together, provide comfort and solace, and uplift our spiritual lives regardless of what religion we belong to.

“The Sangam Organisation is one of the oldest organization in Fiji. It has a network of temples, of places of worships around Fiji and we’ve been to many of these over the past number of years and what it does it creates a sense of community. It’s not only for those people who visit the temples but those people who may not necessarily go to temples, who maybe of other faiths as we today people of other faiths are here participating and celebrating in this annual festival”.

Article continues after advertisement

In thanking the pioneers who set up the rituals some 95 years ago, Sayed-Khaiyum says the event has added to the spirituality of the nation and has helped people develop spiritually and physically.

This religious ritual marked the end of the Hindu devotees’ 10-day fasting period for the goddess Mariamman, a South Indian practice all over the world.