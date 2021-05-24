Unemployed carpenter loses all in house fire

A family of seven in Nanuku settlement, Vatuwaqa, Suva have lost everything in a house fire.

The incident which happened at around midday, destroyed this four bedroom house and a lean-to studio flat.

Home owner, Appal Naidu says he was in the sitting room with his four children and wife when the fire started from floor of the studio flat.

Article continues after advertisement

His youngest son is three-years-old.

“We were all inside the house. By the time I came outside, I saw the fire had started from under the floor. I quickly came back at took my wife and kids out of the house. I could only save our lives. We were not able to save anything.”

Naidu who is a carpenter by profession has been living in Nanuku settlement for 11 years now and has been unemployed since the pandemic hit last year.

He says for now he will take shelter at his brother-in-laws house.

This is the 6th house fire recorded in the past six days.

The National Fire Authority is investigating all incidents.