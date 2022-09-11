Uncontrolled bushfire causes power outage

[Source: EFL]

An uncontrolled bushfire in Qalitu, Lautoka yesterday afternoon, had caused power in parts of Ba, Tavua, Vatukoula, Nadarivatu and Rakiraki areas.

Energy Fiji Limited acting Chief Executive, Bobby Naimawi says due to the incident two power poles supporting the transmission line has been burnt.

Naimawi says the burnt power poles affects EFL’s ability to transmit power from its Vuda Zone Substation to the Rarawai Zone Substation, Vatukoula & Tavua Substations and the Volivoli Zone Substation in Rakiraki.

He adds EFL teams have been mobilized and are in the process of creating the access road to transport materials to replace the burnt power poles.

Power supply to all the affected areas is expected to be restored by today.

Naimawi is requesting the public living along the sugar cane belt areas or along the sugar cane farm residences to take extra precaution when lighting up fires.

He warns anyone caught causing damages to the electricity infrastructure as a result of burning cane or rubbish will be dealt with according to the law.