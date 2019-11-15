Two shops completely destroyed in fire

Two shops located along Nasinu Road in Valelevu were completely destroyed in a fire this evening.

Eyewitness, Shivneel Prasad told FBC News the fire started after 6pm.

Prasad who is a business operator immediately notified the National Fire Authority of the incident. This is after several Fijians residing in the area alerted him of the blaze.

“So we all ran out we saw the fire and informed the fire authority, they came after 10 minutes. And they started doing all their works to stop the fire. We are really thankful to them they did their job properly stopping the fire from spreading towards our shop”.

Firefighters managed to contain the fire from spreading to adjacent buildings

Meanwhile, more than ten firefighters with three trucks responded to the fire incident.



The National Fire Authority and Police are currently conducting an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire.