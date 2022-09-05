Two separate car fires, officials at scene

On the left taxi vehicle ablaze on the Vuda Bypass (right) vehicle on fire at Laucala Beach[Photo: Supplied]

Two vehicles caught fire in separate incidents in Lautoka and Suva this morning.

In the first incident a vehicle believed to be a taxi caught fire in Vuda Bypass Road in Lautoka.

Police Spokesperson Ana Naisoro says Police and National Fire Authority officials are still at the scene.

Article continues after advertisement

Police cannot confirm at this stage whether there are any causalities.

Police are still awaiting details in relation to this incident.

Stay with us for more developments.

In the second incident a vehicle caught fire just opposite International School in Laucala Beach.