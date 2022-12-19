Two rescued from sea after ship fire

[Source: Fiji Police Force]

Two ship crew members were rescued from sea after a fire broke out on their boat.

According to Police, joint efforts between the Rescue Coordination Center Fiji and the Fiji Police Waterpol Unit resulted in the successful rescue of two men outside the Suva Harbour over the weekend.

The 37-year-old boat captain and a 36-year-old crew member were returning from Beqa when a fire that is believed to have started from the engine room engulfed their boat.

Article continues after advertisement

A call for help was received where coordinated rescue efforts were launched, and a team from the Water-Pol Unit was deployed.



[Source: Fiji Police Force]

Officers were able to locate the two who had abandoned the ship and were on board a smaller craft and brought them back safely to land.