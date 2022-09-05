Two perish in Lautoka car fire

[Photo: Supplied]

Traffic officers have recovered the remains of two individuals from a vehicle which caught fire along the Viseisei Bypass Road in Lautoka this morning.

Police say the identity of the two victims are yet to be confirmed.

The incident occurred after 6am.

Article continues after advertisement

Police Spokesperson, Ana Naisoro says the vehicle was going from Nadi towards Lautoka when it veered off the road and crashed into a tree.

Due to the impact of the accident the vehicle caught fire and the two occupants got trapped inside.

The police investigation continues.