Two homes destroyed in separate fire incidents

A three bedroom house was destroyed in an early morning fire at Dakuinuku village in Tailevu.

The firefighters from the Korovou Station responded to a call at around 4am, but when they reached the scene, the wooden and corrugated iron house was fully engulfed.

It is believed that the family of four was asleep when the fire started.

The NFA says the owner of the house woke up and raised the alarm allowing all family members to escape safely.

In another fire incident, a family of four lost their house in a fire along Nasau Road in Sigatoka.

The occupants of the house were in a nearby farm when the fire started.

No injuries were reported in both fire incidents.

The NFA investigations are underway to determine the causes of fire in both incidents.