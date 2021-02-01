Home

Fire

Two flats partially destroyed in Labasa fire

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
April 2, 2021 4:20 pm
[Photo: Supplied]

A house of two flats was partially destroyed in a fire at Sagar Street, Naodamu in Labasa at around 3 pm today.

Homeowner, Mikaele Ting says they experienced some electrical issues early this morning where lights were playing up.

He says they were in church this morning when an alert was received from the neighbors about this unforeseen circumstance.

Article continues after advertisement

Ting adds they’re glad that none of the family members were injured at the time of the fire.

Firefighters were at the scene a few minutes after being notified and managed to contain the blaze from spreading.

He says the cost of damage is estimated at around $50,000.

The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained as an investigation continues.

