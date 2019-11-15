Home

Fire

Two bedroom house destroyed in a fire

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
January 27, 2020 9:24 am

A two-bedroom house at Naduru, Nausori was destroyed in a fire yesterday.

The house belonged to a Valelevu businessman and has been vacant for the past six months.

The cost of damage is estimated at $30,000 and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

