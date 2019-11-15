Two bedroom house destroyed in a fire

A two-bedroom house at Naduru, Nausori was destroyed in a fire yesterday.
The house belonged to a Valelevu businessman and has been vacant for the past six months.
The cost of damage is estimated at $30,000 and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
