Three separate fires leave 20 homeless

Twenty people have been homeless in three separate fires within nine hours yesterday.

A family of seven lost their home in a fire at Muana Village in Toga, Rewa.

The wooden house was fully engulfed when the fire crew responded to a call at around 10.52am.

Article continues after advertisement

It is believed the fire started from the back of the house while everyone was in the sitting room.

In another incident, two families are homeless after the two flat house they were living in was destroyed by fire at Kasavu in Nausori.

The first flat housed six adults and three children while the second flat had two adults and two children.

In a separate incident on Wednesday, a fire at Siberia Branch Road in Labasa displaced 15 people.

The four-bedroom house was occupied by three families.

The National Fire Authority is investigating all three incidents.