Three questioned over Taveuni fire

Three people are now in custody in relation to the two early morning fires in Taveuni .

Acting Police Commissioner, Rusiate Tudravu confirms both reports are under investigation.

Tudravu also says the Divisional Crime Officer North and a team of officers have been deployed to Taveuni to assist with the investigations.

A shop was destroyed in the fire in Naqara but firefighters were able to control the blaze from spreading to nearby shops.

Residents were able to save the Macuata Muslim League mosque which was also allegedly set alight.



[Photo: Supplied]