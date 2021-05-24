Three flats on fire in Nadi

Three flats are currently on fire in Waimalika Nadi.
This is just beside the Waimalika restaurant.
According to a few residents in the area, the fire started just after 2pm.
Firefighters are also at the scene trying to control the blaze.
