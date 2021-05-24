Home

Fire

Three fire incidents under investigation

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
November 28, 2021 12:15 pm
[Source: Premila Kumar/Twitter]

The National Fire Authority is investigating three fire incidents in the Western Division that happened in the last 24 hours.

In the first fire incident early this morning, a three-bedroom corrugated iron and a timber house were destroyed at Natabua seaside in Lautoka.

It is understood that the house was vacant at the time of the incident.

In the second fire incident, a two-bedroom corrugated iron and timber house was destroyed at Barara Flat Lomolomo in Lautoka yesterday.


[Source: Premila Kumar/Twitter]

A two-flat corrugated iron and timber house and a hybrid car were also destroyed at Lovu seaside in Lautoka yesterday.

It is understood the house was rented to two families and a total of five people have been left homeless after the incident.

NFA Chief Executive, Puamau Sowane says most residential fire incidents occur when homes are vacant and this is a great concern.

The National Fire Authority is urging Fijians to be alert with their surroundings and immediately call the toll-free fire emergency number 910 if they see any suspicious smoke or fire.

The NFA will be carrying out its investigations into the fire incidents to ascertain the causes.

