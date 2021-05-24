Three fire incidents under investigation

The National Fire Authority is investigating three fire incidents in the Western Division that happened in the last 24 hours.

In the first fire incident early this morning, a three-bedroom corrugated iron and a timber house were destroyed at Natabua seaside in Lautoka.

It is understood that the house was vacant at the time of the incident.

In the second fire incident, a two-bedroom corrugated iron and timber house was destroyed at Barara Flat Lomolomo in Lautoka yesterday.



[Source: Premila Kumar/Twitter]

A two-flat corrugated iron and timber house and a hybrid car were also destroyed at Lovu seaside in Lautoka yesterday.

It is understood the house was rented to two families and a total of five people have been left homeless after the incident.

NFA Chief Executive, Puamau Sowane says most residential fire incidents occur when homes are vacant and this is a great concern.

The National Fire Authority is urging Fijians to be alert with their surroundings and immediately call the toll-free fire emergency number 910 if they see any suspicious smoke or fire.

The NFA will be carrying out its investigations into the fire incidents to ascertain the causes.