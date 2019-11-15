Home

Fire

Tamavua home destroyed in fire

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
July 21, 2020 6:30 am
A wooden house was destroyed by a fire in Tamavua, Suva last night. [Source: Vimlesh Chand Facebook]

A wooden house was destroyed in a fire in Tamavua, Suva last night.

The National Fire Authority says they were alerted to the incident after 9pm yesterday.

The Authority says there are no reports of injuries or death. It says the family is safe but has lost all their belongings in the fire.

Article continues after advertisement

Fire Fighters were able to contain the fire from spreading.

An investigation is now underway to determine the cause of the fire.

