Tamavua home destroyed in fire

A wooden house was destroyed in a fire in Tamavua, Suva last night.

The National Fire Authority says they were alerted to the incident after 9pm yesterday.

The Authority says there are no reports of injuries or death. It says the family is safe but has lost all their belongings in the fire.

Fire Fighters were able to contain the fire from spreading.

An investigation is now underway to determine the cause of the fire.