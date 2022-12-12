Students’ exam venue changed due to fire

[Photo: Supplied]

Students of Vatuwaqa Primary School in years 1 to 7 are to remain at home.

The Ministry of Education has confirmed that they have liaised with the Head of School of Yat Sen Secondary School for the students of Vatuwaqa Primary School to have their exams today and tomorrow at Yat Sen Hall.

This is after a major fire broke out at Vatuwaqa Primary School in Suva early this morning.

Article continues after advertisement

Minister Premila Kumar says all other logistics are being taken care of.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Police Force is conducting a joint investigation with the National Fire Authority to determine the cause of the incident.