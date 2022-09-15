Six-month-old baby dies in house fire

A six-month-old baby has died after he was trapped in a house fire yesterday in Nadonumai, Lami.

Police have confirmed that attempts made by the victim’s relative to rescue the baby failed due to the intensity of the fire.

A man in his 70s also sustained burns and is currently admitted at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

FBC News understands the man is a visiting relative of the family.

An eyewitness told FBC News that the unfortunate incident razed to the ground the house of a family of 10 before it spread to a house next door and destroyed it as well.

The eyewitness says the fire started after 5pm.

The family is seeking assistance as they are left with only the clothes on their backs.