RFMF personnel begin cleanup of burnt 3FIR building

Soldiers from the 3rd Battalion Fiji Infantry Regiment have already started with the mammoth task of cleaning up debris left behind after a fire that broke out at the 3FIR complex building at the Queen Elizabeth Barracks.

The 3FIR complex housed the administrative and operational section and was one of the oldest buildings within QEB.

The RFMF says the fire caused significant damage to the Unit building complex making it inhabitable.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: RFMF/Facebook]

The incident happened on Christmas eve and for a brief moment, the fire was battled by troops on-site as they await the arrival of the National Fire Authority.

The RFMF says the quick response of firefighters and troops saved the Unit Colors, the Armory, and the Office of the Commanding Officer.

The incident remains under investigation.



[Source: RFMF/Facebook]